ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 06 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 12:15:45م
وزير الخارجية يلتقي المبعوث الأممي
التقى وزير الخارجية المهندس هشام شرف عبدالله، اليوم بصنعاء، المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث.
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
اجتماع بوزارة الصناعة يقر تنفيذ لائحة بيع اللحوم
أقر اجتماع عقد اليوم برئاسة وكيل وزارة الصناعة لقطاع التجارة الداخلية عبد الله عبد الولي نعمان، ضم عقال بائعي اللحوم، تنفيذ البيع بالسعر المتفق عليه مع نقابة بائعي اللحوم والمواشي.
الأوكرانية تسورينكو تفاجئ اليابانية أوساكا وتتأهل الى نهائي دورة بريزبين للتنس
حققت الأوكرانية ليسيا تسورينكو المصنفة 27 عالمياً مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل بعد تمكنها اليوم السبت من إقصاء اليابانية ناومي أوساكا المصنفة خامسة عالمياً من الدور نصف النهائي لدورة بريزبين الأسترالية الدولية.
آخر الأخبار:
الأجهزة الأمنية تضبط عدداً من ملاك المحطات المركزية وتجار الغاز
وفاة 37 شخصاً وإصابة 303 في حوادث مرورية بالمحويت
صاروخ بدر1_P يدك تجمعات الغزاة والمرتزقة بمعسكر خالد غرب تعز
عمليات عسكرية وكسر زحوفات تكبد قوى العدوان خسائر في الأرواح
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
Army launches military attack, repels infiltration of Saudi-led mercenaries over 24 past hours
[06/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) – The army supported by popular forces on Sunday repelled the Saudi-led mercenaries infiltrations and targeted their sites in an offensive, artillery and missile shelling, causing losses in lives over the 24 past hours, a military official told Saba.

The operation took place towards al-Alam hill in Asir, killing and injuring dozens, while repelling the mercenaries' infiltration in al-Rabouah, killing and injuring dozens, added the official.

In Najran province, the sniper unit destroyed a machine gun (50) in an attack in al-Hamad.

In Jizan province, the artillery force hit the Saudi-paid mercenaries troops east Jahfan Mountain, three Saudi soldiers were shot dead and destroyed a military bulldozer east al-Dod Mountain.

In Jawf province, the army carried out two offensives targeted the mercenaries' sites in al-Santel, al-Zarqah houses in al-Saqiah in al-Maslub district, killing and injuring dozens.

In also Jawf, the missile force launched Zilzal-1 on the mercenaries' gatherings in al-Salan camp in al-Maslub district, while the artillery fired their troops in al-Shaqab front in the same district.

In Bayda province, the army secured three hills and number of sites over an offensive targeted the mercenaries' sites in Qaniah front, killing and injuring dozens in their ranks and fled the rest.

The army repelled the mercenaries' infiltration north of Harradh supported by warplane that waged nine air raids, killing and injuring dozens.

EM

Saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطناً في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة خلال الساعات الماضية
[06/يناير/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارتين على مديرية مستبأ بحجة
[05/يناير/2019]
منظمة العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات
[05/يناير/2019]
20 غارة لطيران العدوان على صعدة والمرتزقة يواصلون خرق الهدنة في الحديدة
[05/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنين ومقتل قيادي في النخبة الشبوانية إثر اشتباكات وقصف مروحيات الأباتشي
[04/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by