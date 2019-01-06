Army launches military attack, repels infiltration of Saudi-led mercenaries over 24 past hours [06/يناير/2019]



SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) – The army supported by popular forces on Sunday repelled the Saudi-led mercenaries infiltrations and targeted their sites in an offensive, artillery and missile shelling, causing losses in lives over the 24 past hours, a military official told Saba.



The operation took place towards al-Alam hill in Asir, killing and injuring dozens, while repelling the mercenaries' infiltration in al-Rabouah, killing and injuring dozens, added the official.



In Najran province, the sniper unit destroyed a machine gun (50) in an attack in al-Hamad.



In Jizan province, the artillery force hit the Saudi-paid mercenaries troops east Jahfan Mountain, three Saudi soldiers were shot dead and destroyed a military bulldozer east al-Dod Mountain.



In Jawf province, the army carried out two offensives targeted the mercenaries' sites in al-Santel, al-Zarqah houses in al-Saqiah in al-Maslub district, killing and injuring dozens.



In also Jawf, the missile force launched Zilzal-1 on the mercenaries' gatherings in al-Salan camp in al-Maslub district, while the artillery fired their troops in al-Shaqab front in the same district.



In Bayda province, the army secured three hills and number of sites over an offensive targeted the mercenaries' sites in Qaniah front, killing and injuring dozens in their ranks and fled the rest.



The army repelled the mercenaries' infiltration north of Harradh supported by warplane that waged nine air raids, killing and injuring dozens.



Saba