Missile force fires Badr-1 missile on mercenaries' Khalid military camp in Taiz [06/يناير/2019] TAIZ, Jan. 6 (Saba) – The missile forces of army on Sunday fired a missile of Badr-1 type at mercenaries of the US-backed Saudi-led coalition’s gatherings in Taiz province, a military official said.







The missile targeted the gatherings in Khalid military camp in the west part of Taiz city, the official added.



The official confirmed that the Badr- 1 missile hit the target accurately leaving huge losses among the ranks enemy.





AA

Saba