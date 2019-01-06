ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 06 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 12:15:45م
وزير الخارجية يلتقي المبعوث الأممي
التقى وزير الخارجية المهندس هشام شرف عبدالله، اليوم بصنعاء، المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث.
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
اجتماع بوزارة الصناعة يقر تنفيذ لائحة بيع اللحوم
أقر اجتماع عقد اليوم برئاسة وكيل وزارة الصناعة لقطاع التجارة الداخلية عبد الله عبد الولي نعمان، ضم عقال بائعي اللحوم، تنفيذ البيع بالسعر المتفق عليه مع نقابة بائعي اللحوم والمواشي.
الأوكرانية تسورينكو تفاجئ اليابانية أوساكا وتتأهل الى نهائي دورة بريزبين للتنس
حققت الأوكرانية ليسيا تسورينكو المصنفة 27 عالمياً مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل بعد تمكنها اليوم السبت من إقصاء اليابانية ناومي أوساكا المصنفة خامسة عالمياً من الدور نصف النهائي لدورة بريزبين الأسترالية الدولية.
آخر الأخبار:
الأجهزة الأمنية تضبط عدداً من ملاك المحطات المركزية وتجار الغاز
وفاة 37 شخصاً وإصابة 303 في حوادث مرورية بالمحويت
صاروخ بدر1_P يدك تجمعات الغزاة والمرتزقة بمعسكر خالد غرب تعز
عمليات عسكرية وكسر زحوفات تكبد قوى العدوان خسائر في الأرواح
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Missile force fires Badr-1 missile on mercenaries' Khalid military camp in Taiz
[06/يناير/2019] TAIZ, Jan. 6 (Saba) – The missile forces of army on Sunday fired a missile of Badr-1 type at mercenaries of the US-backed Saudi-led coalition’s gatherings in Taiz province, a military official said.



The missile targeted the gatherings in Khalid military camp in the west part of Taiz city, the official added.

The official confirmed that the Badr- 1 missile hit the target accurately leaving huge losses among the ranks enemy.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
