Meeting held in Sanaa discusses plans of General Corporation for Radio, Television for 2019 [06/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Yemeni Public Corporation for Radio and Television was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Minister of Information and Chairman of the Board, Daifallah Al Shami.





The meeting was devoted to discussing the performance report of the corporation during the last year, difficulties encountered and ways to develop the necessary solutions to ensure improvement and development of performance.





The meeting touched on the plans and programs of the Foundation during the current year. which were presented by the officials of the sectors and departments, and the included objectives and operational procedures to keep abreast of the current situation after it has been discussed and making all the necessary adjustments.



At the meeting, the minister stressed on the importance of the board of directors of the corporation to hold its regular meetings and exercise the tasks assigned in organizing work, developing performance, in accordance with the law establishing the institution and working to slove all the problems which faced the work during the past year.



He urged the doubling of efforts and activating the work of the sectors, public administrations and sections of the TV, radio, engineering, financial and administrative institutions.



He pointed out the importance of the plans and programs of the corporation. in accordance with its objective and axes

Which were presented at a previous meeting with the leaders of media organizations.



The Minister of Information pointed to the importance of enhancing the role of the media and keeping pace with the events and activities taking place in the national arena, especially in light of the continued aggression and siege and the required coverage of them through various channels and radio stations.



The Minister of Information referred to the importance of the national vision to build the modern Yemeni state in the light of the project launched by ther martyr Ex-President Saleh Al-Samad "a hand protects homland and the othe build it", in accordance with the directives of the strategic vision of the national media and keeping pace with the current stage.



He pointed out in this regard the strategic importance of the project, and the need to keep up with information that strengthens the course of state building.



He stressed the need to include in the media plan of the institution, the development and improvement of the performance of channels and national radio professionally and technically as well as the diversity of programs and good choice to be in line with the activities and events taking place in the country.



The Minister of Information expressed confidence in the officials of the sectors and public administrations in taking responsibility for the implementation of the plans and programs to the fullest, especially as the Foundation has the expertise and the media and technical staff to achieve this .. Stressing the support of the leadership of the Ministry and the Foundation and its ongoing follow-up to provide the requirements, capabilities and requirements for the implementation of plans and programs.





AA

Saba