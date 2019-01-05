ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 05 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:29:35م
تدشين الحملة الإعلامية الشعبية لرفع الحصار عن مطار صنعاء الدولي
دشنت بمطار صنعاء الدولي اليوم الحملة الإعلامية الشعبية الطوعية التي تقيمها اللجنة المنظمة لكسر الحصار عن اليمن تحت شعار " أرفعوا الحصار عن مطار صنعاء الدولي ".
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
اجتماع بوزارة الصناعة يقر تنفيذ لائحة بيع اللحوم
أقر اجتماع عقد اليوم برئاسة وكيل وزارة الصناعة لقطاع التجارة الداخلية عبد الله عبد الولي نعمان، ضم عقال بائعي اللحوم، تنفيذ البيع بالسعر المتفق عليه مع نقابة بائعي اللحوم والمواشي.
الأوكرانية تسورينكو تفاجئ اليابانية أوساكا وتتأهل الى نهائي دورة بريزبين للتنس
حققت الأوكرانية ليسيا تسورينكو المصنفة 27 عالمياً مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل بعد تمكنها اليوم السبت من إقصاء اليابانية ناومي أوساكا المصنفة خامسة عالمياً من الدور نصف النهائي لدورة بريزبين الأسترالية الدولية.
تدشين امتحانات الفصل الدراسي الاول بمعهدي الثورة وأروى التقنيين بحجة
مناقشة برنامج المراجعة النصفي لأنشطة مكتب الصحة بصنعاء
اجتماع برئاسة وزير الإعلام يناقش خطة المؤسسة العامة للإذاعة والتلفزيون لعام 2019م (مصحح)
قبائل الجعفرية وكسمة بريمة تؤكد النفير العام والتحشيد للجبهات
Trump denies thinking about choosing Jim Webb as defense minister
[05/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - US President Donald Trump has denied a New York Times report that his administration is considering the selection of former Democratic senator Jim Webb as defense minister.

Trump said in a tweet on Friday that "a report by the New York Times that he is considering the selection of former Democratic Senator Jim Webb as defense minister" false news "

"I'm sure he's a good man, but I do not know Jim and I've never met him," Trump said. "Patrick Shanahan, the acting defense secretary, is doing a great job!"

The New York Times quoted an unnamed US official as saying that Vice President Mike Pence and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney were in contact with Webb. She said that what she described as a senior Defense Department official confirmed that the name Web is circulating in the White House.

Jim Matisse has recently resigned as Defense Secretary after Trump's sudden decision to withdraw all US troops from Syria and half of the 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارتين على مديرية مستبأ بحجة
[05/يناير/2019]
منظمة العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات
[05/يناير/2019]
20 غارة لطيران العدوان على صعدة والمرتزقة يواصلون خرق الهدنة في الحديدة
[05/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنين ومقتل قيادي في النخبة الشبوانية إثر اشتباكات وقصف مروحيات الأباتشي
[04/يناير/2019]
استشهاد سبعة مواطنين بقصف طيران الأباتشي الإماراتي بمحافظة شبوة
[04/يناير/2019]
