Trump denies thinking about choosing Jim Webb as defense minister [05/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - US President Donald Trump has denied a New York Times report that his administration is considering the selection of former Democratic senator Jim Webb as defense minister.



Trump said in a tweet on Friday that "a report by the New York Times that he is considering the selection of former Democratic Senator Jim Webb as defense minister" false news "



"I'm sure he's a good man, but I do not know Jim and I've never met him," Trump said. "Patrick Shanahan, the acting defense secretary, is doing a great job!"



The New York Times quoted an unnamed US official as saying that Vice President Mike Pence and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney were in contact with Webb. She said that what she described as a senior Defense Department official confirmed that the name Web is circulating in the White House.



Jim Matisse has recently resigned as Defense Secretary after Trump's sudden decision to withdraw all US troops from Syria and half of the 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan.





AA

Saba