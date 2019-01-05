Taiwan president pledges to defend democracy [05/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen vowed on Saturday to defend democracy and life on the island amid renewed tension with China, which threatens to annex Taiwan to power by force.



Tsai's remarks came days after Chinese President Xi Jinping said no one could change the fact that Taiwan was part of China and that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should seek "reunification."



In response, Tsai said the island would not accept the status of "one country, two systems" with China, while stressing that all cross-straits negotiations should be conducted on the basis of negotiations between two governments.





AA

Saba