Manchester United beat Reading 2-0 in FA Cup [05/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) - Manchester United beat Reading 2-0 in the FA Cup third round match on Saturday.



The victory at Old Trafford led to the victory of last season's champion and second-biggest winner of the title, his fifth victory in five games since his new Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed to oversee him until the end of the season, replacing Jose Mourinho on December 18.



Fourth-placed West Ham United beat Birmingham City 1-0 with Marko Arnautovic and Andy Carroll.



In Saturday's Premier League match, Chelsea will play with Nottingham Forest (1st), Arsenal (13) and Blackpool (second) on Sunday. Manchester City will meet with Rotherham United, Liverpool with Wolverhampton.





