Ukrainian Tsurenko surprised Japanese Osaka, qualifies to final of Brisbane Tennis Tournament [05/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) - Lesia Tsurenko, the world number 27 seed, beat Japan's Naomi Osaka, the world's fifth-seeded semi-finalist, on Saturday.



Tsurenko managed to beat Osaka 6-2, 6-4 in the match that brought the two players together today.



In the final, Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova will face Czech Republic's Donna Vickic 6-3, 6-4.



The 21-year-old Japanese, who will advance to fourth place in the ranking of female professional players on Monday, has crushed her Ukrainian opponent 6-1, 6-1 at the US Open, the last of her four major tournaments in September.



Osaka expressed disappointment saying: "I feel that I have behaved in the worst way possible on the pitch today. I did not know how to deal with the fact that I do not play well. I think I have learned what I have to do to improve the situation (in the future)."



The 29-year-old Tsurenko is aiming to win her fifth title, winning at least one title in the last four years, and has never lost in a final.



Pliskova, who won the 2017 Brisbane title, will try to win her 12th title, her first since winning the Tokyo tournament in September.





