آخر تحديث: السبت، 05 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:29:35م
تدشين الحملة الإعلامية الشعبية لرفع الحصار عن مطار صنعاء الدولي
دشنت بمطار صنعاء الدولي اليوم الحملة الإعلامية الشعبية الطوعية التي تقيمها اللجنة المنظمة لكسر الحصار عن اليمن تحت شعار " أرفعوا الحصار عن مطار صنعاء الدولي ".
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
اجتماع بوزارة الصناعة يقر تنفيذ لائحة بيع اللحوم
أقر اجتماع عقد اليوم برئاسة وكيل وزارة الصناعة لقطاع التجارة الداخلية عبد الله عبد الولي نعمان، ضم عقال بائعي اللحوم، تنفيذ البيع بالسعر المتفق عليه مع نقابة بائعي اللحوم والمواشي.
الأوكرانية تسورينكو تفاجئ اليابانية أوساكا وتتأهل الى نهائي دورة بريزبين للتنس
حققت الأوكرانية ليسيا تسورينكو المصنفة 27 عالمياً مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل بعد تمكنها اليوم السبت من إقصاء اليابانية ناومي أوساكا المصنفة خامسة عالمياً من الدور نصف النهائي لدورة بريزبين الأسترالية الدولية.
تدشين امتحانات الفصل الدراسي الاول بمعهدي الثورة وأروى التقنيين بحجة
مناقشة برنامج المراجعة النصفي لأنشطة مكتب الصحة بصنعاء
اجتماع برئاسة وزير الإعلام يناقش خطة المؤسسة العامة للإذاعة والتلفزيون لعام 2019م (مصحح)
قبائل الجعفرية وكسمة بريمة تؤكد النفير العام والتحشيد للجبهات
Ukrainian Tsurenko surprised Japanese Osaka, qualifies to final of Brisbane Tennis Tournament
[05/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) - Lesia Tsurenko, the world number 27 seed, beat Japan's Naomi Osaka, the world's fifth-seeded semi-finalist, on Saturday.

Tsurenko managed to beat Osaka 6-2, 6-4 in the match that brought the two players together today.

In the final, Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova will face Czech Republic's Donna Vickic 6-3, 6-4.

The 21-year-old Japanese, who will advance to fourth place in the ranking of female professional players on Monday, has crushed her Ukrainian opponent 6-1, 6-1 at the US Open, the last of her four major tournaments in September.

Osaka expressed disappointment saying:  "I feel that I have behaved in the worst way possible on the pitch today. I did not know how to deal with the fact that I do not play well. I think I have learned what I have to do to improve the situation (in the future)."

The 29-year-old Tsurenko is aiming to win her fifth title, winning at least one title in the last four years, and has never lost in a final.

Pliskova, who won the 2017 Brisbane title, will try to win her 12th title, her first since winning the Tokyo tournament in September.


AA
Saba
