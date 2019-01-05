ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 05 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:29:35م
تدشين الحملة الإعلامية الشعبية لرفع الحصار عن مطار صنعاء الدولي
دشنت بمطار صنعاء الدولي اليوم الحملة الإعلامية الشعبية الطوعية التي تقيمها اللجنة المنظمة لكسر الحصار عن اليمن تحت شعار " أرفعوا الحصار عن مطار صنعاء الدولي ".
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
اجتماع بوزارة الصناعة يقر تنفيذ لائحة بيع اللحوم
أقر اجتماع عقد اليوم برئاسة وكيل وزارة الصناعة لقطاع التجارة الداخلية عبد الله عبد الولي نعمان، ضم عقال بائعي اللحوم، تنفيذ البيع بالسعر المتفق عليه مع نقابة بائعي اللحوم والمواشي.
الأوكرانية تسورينكو تفاجئ اليابانية أوساكا وتتأهل الى نهائي دورة بريزبين للتنس
حققت الأوكرانية ليسيا تسورينكو المصنفة 27 عالمياً مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل بعد تمكنها اليوم السبت من إقصاء اليابانية ناومي أوساكا المصنفة خامسة عالمياً من الدور نصف النهائي لدورة بريزبين الأسترالية الدولية.
تدشين امتحانات الفصل الدراسي الاول بمعهدي الثورة وأروى التقنيين بحجة
مناقشة برنامج المراجعة النصفي لأنشطة مكتب الصحة بصنعاء
اجتماع برئاسة وزير الإعلام يناقش خطة المؤسسة العامة للإذاعة والتلفزيون لعام 2019م (مصحح)
قبائل الجعفرية وكسمة بريمة تؤكد النفير العام والتحشيد للجبهات
  International
U.N. questions integrity of Khashoggi's trial
[05/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) - The United Nations has questioned the fairness of a trial by the Saudi authorities in the issue of murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed at the Saudi consulate on October 2, and called for international participation in the trial process for the accused.

"We can not assess the integrity of the ongoing trial in Saudi Arabia in the case of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi," the UN human rights office said on Friday.

According to the official website of the United Nations, Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the Human Rights Office, called for an independent investigation "with international participation."

The United Nations Office for Human Rights was always opposed to the death penalty.

The Riyadh authorities announced Thursday, the first session to try the accused in the murder of journalist Khashoggi, and said the number of accused 11 people.



AA
Saba
