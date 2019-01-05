U.N. questions integrity of Khashoggi's trial [05/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) - The United Nations has questioned the fairness of a trial by the Saudi authorities in the issue of murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed at the Saudi consulate on October 2, and called for international participation in the trial process for the accused.



"We can not assess the integrity of the ongoing trial in Saudi Arabia in the case of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi," the UN human rights office said on Friday.



According to the official website of the United Nations, Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the Human Rights Office, called for an independent investigation "with international participation."



The United Nations Office for Human Rights was always opposed to the death penalty.



The Riyadh authorities announced Thursday, the first session to try the accused in the murder of journalist Khashoggi, and said the number of accused 11 people.







