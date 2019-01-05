Popular media campaign to lift siege on Sanaa Airport launched on Twitter [05/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) – A popular media campaign under the slogan "Lift the siege on Sanaa International Airport" was launched on Saturday on Twitter.



At the inauguration of the campaign, the five-year-old child Mohammed, who is suffering from cancer, launched the first "hashtag" in the campaign aiming to deliver a message calling for opening Sanaa International Airport for humanitarian, civil and commercial flights.



Head of the organizing committee, Abdullah Shaban, said that the campaign does not follow any official body or partisan party, but expresses the voice of all Yemeni society segments, especially patients whose difficult cases require treatment abroad.



He noted that all Yemeni people at home and abroad and all honorable people from brotherly and friendly countries are participating in the campaign.





BA

Saba