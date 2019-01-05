Gold trimmed gains as dollar, equities recover [05/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) - The Gold sank most of its gains in early trade after touching a six-and-a-half-month high on Friday, with Asian stocks and the dollar rising.



Gold rose about 0.2 percent in spot trade to $ 1295.55 an ounce by 06.21 GMT, after hitting a one-month high of $ 1298.42 an ounce earlier in mid-June.



Gold rose 0.2 percent in US futures at $ 1297.30 an ounce.



Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2 percent to $ 15.77 an ounce, while platinum rose nearly 0.7 percent to $ 803.50 an ounce.





