ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 05 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:29:35م
تدشين الحملة الإعلامية الشعبية لرفع الحصار عن مطار صنعاء الدولي
دشنت بمطار صنعاء الدولي اليوم الحملة الإعلامية الشعبية الطوعية التي تقيمها اللجنة المنظمة لكسر الحصار عن اليمن تحت شعار " أرفعوا الحصار عن مطار صنعاء الدولي ".
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
اجتماع بوزارة الصناعة يقر تنفيذ لائحة بيع اللحوم
أقر اجتماع عقد اليوم برئاسة وكيل وزارة الصناعة لقطاع التجارة الداخلية عبد الله عبد الولي نعمان، ضم عقال بائعي اللحوم، تنفيذ البيع بالسعر المتفق عليه مع نقابة بائعي اللحوم والمواشي.
الأوكرانية تسورينكو تفاجئ اليابانية أوساكا وتتأهل الى نهائي دورة بريزبين للتنس
حققت الأوكرانية ليسيا تسورينكو المصنفة 27 عالمياً مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل بعد تمكنها اليوم السبت من إقصاء اليابانية ناومي أوساكا المصنفة خامسة عالمياً من الدور نصف النهائي لدورة بريزبين الأسترالية الدولية.
آخر الأخبار:
تدشين امتحانات الفصل الدراسي الاول بمعهدي الثورة وأروى التقنيين بحجة
مناقشة برنامج المراجعة النصفي لأنشطة مكتب الصحة بصنعاء
اجتماع برئاسة وزير الإعلام يناقش خطة المؤسسة العامة للإذاعة والتلفزيون لعام 2019م (مصحح)
قبائل الجعفرية وكسمة بريمة تؤكد النفير العام والتحشيد للجبهات
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Gold trimmed gains as dollar, equities recover
[05/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) - The Gold sank most of its gains in early trade after touching a six-and-a-half-month high on Friday, with Asian stocks and the dollar rising.

Gold rose about 0.2 percent in spot trade to $ 1295.55 an ounce by 06.21 GMT, after hitting a one-month high of $ 1298.42 an ounce earlier in mid-June.

Gold rose 0.2 percent in US futures at $ 1297.30 an ounce.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2 percent to $ 15.77 an ounce, while platinum rose nearly 0.7 percent to $ 803.50 an ounce.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارتين على مديرية مستبأ بحجة
[05/يناير/2019]
منظمة العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات
[05/يناير/2019]
20 غارة لطيران العدوان على صعدة والمرتزقة يواصلون خرق الهدنة في الحديدة
[05/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنين ومقتل قيادي في النخبة الشبوانية إثر اشتباكات وقصف مروحيات الأباتشي
[04/يناير/2019]
استشهاد سبعة مواطنين بقصف طيران الأباتشي الإماراتي بمحافظة شبوة
[04/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by