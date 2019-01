US stocks open higher [05/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 6 (Saba) - The US stocks opened higher on Friday, supported by strong economic data.



The Dow Jones industrial average rose 208.70 points, or 0.92 percent, to open at 22,894.92.



The Standard & Poor's 500 Index <.SPX> was up 26.44 points, or 1.08 percent, at 2,474.33.



The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 103.64 points, or 1.60 percent, to 6,657.14.





