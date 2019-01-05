ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 05 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:29:35م
تدشين الحملة الإعلامية الشعبية لرفع الحصار عن مطار صنعاء الدولي
دشنت بمطار صنعاء الدولي اليوم الحملة الإعلامية الشعبية الطوعية التي تقيمها اللجنة المنظمة لكسر الحصار عن اليمن تحت شعار " أرفعوا الحصار عن مطار صنعاء الدولي ".
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
اجتماع بوزارة الصناعة يقر تنفيذ لائحة بيع اللحوم
أقر اجتماع عقد اليوم برئاسة وكيل وزارة الصناعة لقطاع التجارة الداخلية عبد الله عبد الولي نعمان، ضم عقال بائعي اللحوم، تنفيذ البيع بالسعر المتفق عليه مع نقابة بائعي اللحوم والمواشي.
الأوكرانية تسورينكو تفاجئ اليابانية أوساكا وتتأهل الى نهائي دورة بريزبين للتنس
حققت الأوكرانية ليسيا تسورينكو المصنفة 27 عالمياً مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل بعد تمكنها اليوم السبت من إقصاء اليابانية ناومي أوساكا المصنفة خامسة عالمياً من الدور نصف النهائي لدورة بريزبين الأسترالية الدولية.
تدشين امتحانات الفصل الدراسي الاول بمعهدي الثورة وأروى التقنيين بحجة
مناقشة برنامج المراجعة النصفي لأنشطة مكتب الصحة بصنعاء
اجتماع برئاسة وزير الإعلام يناقش خطة المؤسسة العامة للإذاعة والتلفزيون لعام 2019م (مصحح)
قبائل الجعفرية وكسمة بريمة تؤكد النفير العام والتحشيد للجبهات
  International
Explosion targets office of extreme right-wing party in Saxony
[05/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) - The German police have arrested three suspects in a bomb attack on the office of the Alternative Party for Germany in the eastern state of Saxony.

No one was hurt in the blast outside the party's office in Dublin late on Thursday. The office of the Criminal Investigation in Saxony said in a statement that the explosion set fire to the office and damaged a number of cars and neighboring buildings.

The Office of Criminal Investigations said the office's counter-terrorism unit had confirmed that the explosion represented an escalation of politically motivated attacks against the offices of the Alternative party for Germany in Saxony state, usually limited to acts of vandalism.

"The attack on the office of the in Dublin is a special case because the intent of the blast was to harm people," the office said.

On the other hand, German police announced that the shooting took place in the center of the city of Cologne in the west of the country on Friday and may be associated with gangs.

A police spokesman said police had arrested an armed man after shots were fired near the main train station in the city, which is a major transport hub in the region.


AA
Saba
