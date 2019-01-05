Explosion targets office of extreme right-wing party in Saxony [05/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) - The German police have arrested three suspects in a bomb attack on the office of the Alternative Party for Germany in the eastern state of Saxony.



No one was hurt in the blast outside the party's office in Dublin late on Thursday. The office of the Criminal Investigation in Saxony said in a statement that the explosion set fire to the office and damaged a number of cars and neighboring buildings.



The Office of Criminal Investigations said the office's counter-terrorism unit had confirmed that the explosion represented an escalation of politically motivated attacks against the offices of the Alternative party for Germany in Saxony state, usually limited to acts of vandalism.



"The attack on the office of the in Dublin is a special case because the intent of the blast was to harm people," the office said.



On the other hand, German police announced that the shooting took place in the center of the city of Cologne in the west of the country on Friday and may be associated with gangs.



A police spokesman said police had arrested an armed man after shots were fired near the main train station in the city, which is a major transport hub in the region.





AA

Saba