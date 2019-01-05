Dhamar affirms to enhance internal front against Saudi aggression [05/يناير/2019]

DHAMAR, Jan. 5 (Saba) – A tribal meeting was staged on Saturday by tribes and sheiks in Dhamar province to unite the internal front to confront the Saudi-led aggression coalition.

At the meeting, the participants stressed on importance of concerted efforts and stand united and maintain security, stability and public tranquility.

The meeting affirmed to promote a public mobilization and support the fronts with men, money and food convoys, praising the army's triumphs against the coalition.

saba