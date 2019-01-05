|
Dhamar affirms to enhance internal front against Saudi aggression
[05/يناير/2019]
DHAMAR, Jan. 5 (Saba) – A tribal meeting was staged on Saturday by tribes and sheiks in Dhamar province to unite the internal front to confront the Saudi-led aggression coalition.
At the meeting, the participants stressed on importance of concerted efforts and stand united and maintain security, stability and public tranquility.
The meeting affirmed to promote a public mobilization and support the fronts with men, money and food convoys, praising the army's triumphs against the coalition.
saba