ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 05 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 08:46:55م
تدشين الحملة الإعلامية الشعبية لرفع الحصار عن مطار صنعاء الدولي
دشنت بمطار صنعاء الدولي اليوم الحملة الإعلامية الشعبية الطوعية التي تقيمها اللجنة المنظمة لكسر الحصار عن اليمن تحت شعار " أرفعوا الحصار عن مطار صنعاء الدولي ".
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
اجتماع بوزارة الصناعة يقر تنفيذ لائحة بيع اللحوم
أقر اجتماع عقد اليوم برئاسة وكيل وزارة الصناعة لقطاع التجارة الداخلية عبد الله عبد الولي نعمان، ضم عقال بائعي اللحوم، تنفيذ البيع بالسعر المتفق عليه مع نقابة بائعي اللحوم والمواشي.
الأوكرانية تسورينكو تفاجئ اليابانية أوساكا وتتأهل الى نهائي دورة بريزبين للتنس
حققت الأوكرانية ليسيا تسورينكو المصنفة 27 عالمياً مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل بعد تمكنها اليوم السبت من إقصاء اليابانية ناومي أوساكا المصنفة خامسة عالمياً من الدور نصف النهائي لدورة بريزبين الأسترالية الدولية.
آخر الأخبار:
قبائل الجعفرية وكسمة بريمة تؤكد النفير العام والتحشيد للجبهات
وقفة احتجاجية بمديرية صبر الموادم بتعز للتنديد بجرائم العدوان
رئيس الوزراء يعزي في وفاة العلامة الشيخ محسن عطروش
اجتماع برئاسة وزير الإعلام يناقش خطة المؤسسة العامة للإذاعة والتلفزيون لعام 2019م
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
Report: Dozens Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in various fronts
[05/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) – The army and popular forces attacked sites and groups of the Saudi-paid mercenaries in several fronts over the past 24 hours, killing and wounding dozens, the official told Saba on Saturday.
Marib province, the army's drone, Qasef 1, waged a series of strikes on groups of the mercenaries in al-Nasser camp, leaving heavy casualties on the mercenaries.
In Taiz province, a number of the mercenaries were killed and injured in the army's attack on sites in al-Dhabab and al-Wazaih areas, as well as a military vehicle was destroyed.
The army foiled an attack by the mercenaries towards Maqbanah area, killing and hurt several of the militias.
In Jawf province, the army destroyed two military vehicles of mercenaries and killed their crew members in attacks carried out in two districts of al-Maton and Khab Washaf.
In Bayda province, several of the mercenaries were killed and hurt in a strong ambush in Qanih area.
Separately, the army attacked and retook over on several sites from the mercenaries in Rashah, killing and wounded several of the mercenaries in Najran province.
The army fired missile, Zilzal 1, on Saudi military groups in Akafah complex and al-Hamad site, leaving heavy losses.
In Asir province, the army repelled an attack of the mercenaries backed by the coalition fighter jets in Alb crossing, killing and injuring a number of the mercenaries, as well as a military truck was destroyed in al-Rabuah area.
The army launched eight missiles, Zilzal 1, on various sites in al-Khubah area and al-Dud site, hitting the target directly, the official added.
saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارتين على مديرية مستبأ بحجة
[05/يناير/2019]
منظمة العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات
[05/يناير/2019]
20 غارة لطيران العدوان على صعدة والمرتزقة يواصلون خرق الهدنة في الحديدة
[05/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنين ومقتل قيادي في النخبة الشبوانية إثر اشتباكات وقصف مروحيات الأباتشي
[04/يناير/2019]
استشهاد سبعة مواطنين بقصف طيران الأباتشي الإماراتي بمحافظة شبوة
[04/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by