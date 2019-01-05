Report: Dozens Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in various fronts [05/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) – The army and popular forces attacked sites and groups of the Saudi-paid mercenaries in several fronts over the past 24 hours, killing and wounding dozens, the official told Saba on Saturday.

Marib province, the army's drone, Qasef 1, waged a series of strikes on groups of the mercenaries in al-Nasser camp, leaving heavy casualties on the mercenaries.

In Taiz province, a number of the mercenaries were killed and injured in the army's attack on sites in al-Dhabab and al-Wazaih areas, as well as a military vehicle was destroyed.

The army foiled an attack by the mercenaries towards Maqbanah area, killing and hurt several of the militias.

In Jawf province, the army destroyed two military vehicles of mercenaries and killed their crew members in attacks carried out in two districts of al-Maton and Khab Washaf.

In Bayda province, several of the mercenaries were killed and hurt in a strong ambush in Qanih area.

Separately, the army attacked and retook over on several sites from the mercenaries in Rashah, killing and wounded several of the mercenaries in Najran province.

The army fired missile, Zilzal 1, on Saudi military groups in Akafah complex and al-Hamad site, leaving heavy losses.

In Asir province, the army repelled an attack of the mercenaries backed by the coalition fighter jets in Alb crossing, killing and injuring a number of the mercenaries, as well as a military truck was destroyed in al-Rabuah area.

The army launched eight missiles, Zilzal 1, on various sites in al-Khubah area and al-Dud site, hitting the target directly, the official added.

