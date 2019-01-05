ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 05 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 08:46:55م
تدشين الحملة الإعلامية الشعبية لرفع الحصار عن مطار صنعاء الدولي
دشنت بمطار صنعاء الدولي اليوم الحملة الإعلامية الشعبية الطوعية التي تقيمها اللجنة المنظمة لكسر الحصار عن اليمن تحت شعار " أرفعوا الحصار عن مطار صنعاء الدولي ".
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
اجتماع بوزارة الصناعة يقر تنفيذ لائحة بيع اللحوم
أقر اجتماع عقد اليوم برئاسة وكيل وزارة الصناعة لقطاع التجارة الداخلية عبد الله عبد الولي نعمان، ضم عقال بائعي اللحوم، تنفيذ البيع بالسعر المتفق عليه مع نقابة بائعي اللحوم والمواشي.
الأوكرانية تسورينكو تفاجئ اليابانية أوساكا وتتأهل الى نهائي دورة بريزبين للتنس
حققت الأوكرانية ليسيا تسورينكو المصنفة 27 عالمياً مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل بعد تمكنها اليوم السبت من إقصاء اليابانية ناومي أوساكا المصنفة خامسة عالمياً من الدور نصف النهائي لدورة بريزبين الأسترالية الدولية.
  Local
PM inspects work in Ministry of Social Affairs
[05/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor on Saturday inspected the work in Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor and its various activities.

During his inspection visit, Dr. bin Habtoor met with the ministry's leadership and he was briefed on the nature of work and mechanisms of cooperation with the local and international organizations to facilitate their work.

The meeting touched on the ministry's regulations and the draft labor law and its amendments, which were submitted to the Cabinet in 2014 and not discussed because of the events that took place in the country at that time.

Dr. bin Habtoor emphasized the importance of the ministry's work and its valuable humanitarian functions, pointing to the government's support for the ministry's activities and development projects.


BA
Saba
