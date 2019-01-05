PM inspects work in Ministry of Social Affairs [05/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor on Saturday inspected the work in Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor and its various activities.



During his inspection visit, Dr. bin Habtoor met with the ministry's leadership and he was briefed on the nature of work and mechanisms of cooperation with the local and international organizations to facilitate their work.



The meeting touched on the ministry's regulations and the draft labor law and its amendments, which were submitted to the Cabinet in 2014 and not discussed because of the events that took place in the country at that time.



Dr. bin Habtoor emphasized the importance of the ministry's work and its valuable humanitarian functions, pointing to the government's support for the ministry's activities and development projects.





BA

Saba