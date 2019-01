Army launches offensive on mercenaries' sites in Bayda [05/يناير/2019] BAYDA, Jan. 5 (Saba) – The army attacked on Saturday launched an offensive on the sites of mercenaries of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in Bayda province, a military official said.



The army killed scores of the mercenaries and injured tens during the that attack which took place in Qania area, where the army took over three hills and several sites, added the official





AA

Saba