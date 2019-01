3 citizens Killed, 2 injured in Saudi-led air raids on Hajjah [05/يناير/2019] HAJJAH, Jan. 5 (Saba) – Three citizens were killed and two others wounded in two Saudi-led air strikes which hit on Saturday Hajjah province, a security official said.



The two air raids hit Al-Makhafy area in Mastabaa district, the official said.





