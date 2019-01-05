Saudi-led mercenaries continue their targeting to Hodeidah areas [05/يناير/2019] HODEIDAH, Jan. 5 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led coalition’s militiamen shelled on Saturday several areas in Hodeidah province, a security official said.



The militias bombarded Kilo 7 area using machine guns, the official said.



Furthermore, the army repelled earlier the day an infiltration of US-backed Saudi-led coalition’s militiamen in Hodeidah province.



The militias carried out a failed attack on the army’s sites in north of Maghazi village of Hais district.





AA

Saba