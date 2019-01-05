ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 05 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 07:16:45م
رئيس الوزراء: ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة وقضاياهم حاضرة بقوة لدى القيادة السياسية
قال رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور إن العطاء الزاخر لذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة في مختلف مجالات الحياة دليل قوي على أن الإعاقة الحقيقة ليس في الجسد وحواسه بل في العقلية والذهنية والفكر".
العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح للنظامين السعودي والإماراتي
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى النظامين السعودي والإماراتي بسبب العدوان العسكري والمجازر التي يرتكباها في اليمن تحت شعار (أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين).
اجتماع بوزارة الصناعة يقر تنفيذ لائحة بيع اللحوم
أقر اجتماع عقد اليوم برئاسة وكيل وزارة الصناعة لقطاع التجارة الداخلية عبد الله عبد الولي نعمان، ضم عقال بائعي اللحوم، تنفيذ البيع بالسعر المتفق عليه مع نقابة بائعي اللحوم والمواشي.
الأوكرانية تسورينكو تفاجئ اليابانية أوساكا وتتأهل الى نهائي دورة بريزبين للتنس
حققت الأوكرانية ليسيا تسورينكو المصنفة 27 عالمياً مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل بعد تمكنها اليوم السبت من إقصاء اليابانية ناومي أوساكا المصنفة خامسة عالمياً من الدور نصف النهائي لدورة بريزبين الأسترالية الدولية.
آخر الأخبار:
اجتماع برئاسة النعيمي للفريق المكلف بتقييم الملاحظات حول رؤية بناء الدولة
مانشستر يونايتد يتغلب على ريدينغ 2 – صفر ضمن كأس إنجلترا لكرة القدم
اجتماع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء لمناقشة مشكلة الصرف الصحي بأمانة العاصمة
الرئيس الصيني يوجه جيش بلاده بتعزيز جاهزيته القتالية من نقطة انطلاق جديدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi-led mercenaries continue their targeting to Hodeidah areas
[05/يناير/2019] HODEIDAH, Jan. 5 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led coalition’s militiamen shelled on Saturday several areas in Hodeidah province, a security official said.

The militias bombarded Kilo 7 area using machine guns, the official said.

Furthermore, the army repelled earlier the day an infiltration of US-backed Saudi-led coalition’s militiamen in Hodeidah province.

The militias carried out a failed attack on the army’s sites in north of Maghazi village of Hais district.


AA
Saba
