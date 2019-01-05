Army fires Zizal-1 missile at saudi-led mercenaries' camp in Jawf [05/يناير/2019] JAWF, Jan. 5 (Saba) - The missile force of army on Saturday fired a Zilzal-1 missile at a camp of coalition-backed militias in Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



The missile hit its target accurately in the militias’ gatherings in Salan camp of Maslub district.



Earlier the day, the army on Saturday launched two offensives on sites of mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Jawf province, a military official said.



An attack was carried out on the sites of the militias in Bit-Santil of Maslup district and led to killing and injuring dozens of the mercenaries, while the other took place in n Zurqa of Saqia front at the same district and left dozens o dead and injured among the militias ranks.



On Friday, the army destroyed two military vehicles belonging to the mercenaries in Khub-washaaf district and nearby Mojama Moton.





AA



Saba