Army launches offensive on coalition’s sites in Jawf [05/يناير/2019] JAWF, Jan. 5 (Saba) – The army on Saturday launched an offensive on sites of mercenaries belonging to the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in Jwaf province, a military official said.



The offensive , which took place in Zurqat Al-Saqiah area of Maslub district caused dozens of dead and injured among the enemy's ranks, the official said.





Saba