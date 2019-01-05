Deputy PM stresses importance of telecommunications sector in building national economy [05/يناير/2019]



SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Hussein Maqboli on Saturday stressed the importance of the telecommunications sector as one of the main pillars for building a strong national economy.



During his meeting with Minister of Telecommunications and Deputy Executive Chief of the Cooperative and Agricultural Credit Bank (CAC Bank), Dr. Maqboli considered that the Ministry of Telecommunications is one of the most dependable bodies to achieve sustainable development, increase revenues and support the state budget.



Dr. Maqboli gave his directives to approve the costs of networking between the Finance Ministry, the Ministry of Telecommunications and the Tax Authority, emphasizing the speed of completing the linkage process, which would contribute significantly to controlling revenues and reducing tax evasion.



He pointed out that the circumstances of the war and siege imposed on the country require focusing on the development of resources and investment in the telecommunications sector.





