ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 05 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 05:32:35م
مبعوث الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة يصل صنعاء
وصل إلى مطار صنعاء الدولي اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث.
منظمة العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية، حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات تحت شعار "أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين".
اجتماع بوزارة الصناعة يقر تنفيذ لائحة بيع اللحوم
أقر اجتماع عقد اليوم برئاسة وكيل وزارة الصناعة لقطاع التجارة الداخلية عبد الله عبد الولي نعمان، ضم عقال بائعي اللحوم، تنفيذ البيع بالسعر المتفق عليه مع نقابة بائعي اللحوم والمواشي.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ المحويت يطلع علی تحضيرات إحياء ذكری الشهيد
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارتين على مديرية مستبأ بحجة
بدء دورة تدريبية خاصة بتأهيل أمهات الأطفال المستضعفين بذمار
بدء إختبارات الفصل الأول بكلية الطب بجامعة إب
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Amnesty International launches global campaign to stem flow of arms to Saudi Arabia, UAE
[05/يناير/2019]
LONDON, Jan. 5 (Saba) – Amnesty International has launched a global campaign to stop the flow of arms to Saudi Arabia and the UAE under the slogan “Stop the flow of weapons that kill Yemenis”.

“It has become difficult to ignore the conflict in Yemen. The world has been shocked by the images of civilians who have been killed or wounded; starving Yemenis, the destruction of schools, hospitals and markets with bombs made in the United States and the United Kingdom,” the organization said in a statement, which Saba received a copy of it.

“We must stop the flow of arms that fuel human rights violations in Yemen,” the statement added.

The organization continued to say “We can put pressure on countries to stop arms transfers, reduce violations and the suffering of civilians, and send a message to the Saudi-UAE-led coalition that persistent violations will not be tolerated.”


BA

Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارتين على مديرية مستبأ بحجة
[05/يناير/2019]
20 غارة لطيران العدوان على صعدة والمرتزقة يواصلون خرق الهدنة في الحديدة
[05/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنين ومقتل قيادي في النخبة الشبوانية إثر اشتباكات وقصف مروحيات الأباتشي
[04/يناير/2019]
استشهاد سبعة مواطنين بقصف طيران الأباتشي الإماراتي بمحافظة شبوة
[04/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح
[03/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by