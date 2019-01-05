ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 05 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 05:32:35م
مبعوث الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة يصل صنعاء
وصل إلى مطار صنعاء الدولي اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث.
منظمة العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية، حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات تحت شعار "أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين".
اجتماع بوزارة الصناعة يقر تنفيذ لائحة بيع اللحوم
أقر اجتماع عقد اليوم برئاسة وكيل وزارة الصناعة لقطاع التجارة الداخلية عبد الله عبد الولي نعمان، ضم عقال بائعي اللحوم، تنفيذ البيع بالسعر المتفق عليه مع نقابة بائعي اللحوم والمواشي.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ المحويت يطلع علی تحضيرات إحياء ذكری الشهيد
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارتين على مديرية مستبأ بحجة
بدء دورة تدريبية خاصة بتأهيل أمهات الأطفال المستضعفين بذمار
بدء إختبارات الفصل الأول بكلية الطب بجامعة إب
  Local
Local authority in Shabwa condemns UAE-backed militias’ crime in Markha district
[05/يناير/2019]
SHABWA, Jan. 5 (Saba) – The local authority in Shabwa province on Saturday condemned the crime committed by the so-called “Shabwani elite militia backed by the UAE occupation forces in Markha distort, which led to the killing of ten citizens, including children.

Governor of Shabwa Ali al-Tombala said in a statement that the attack of Shabwani elite militias on homes of Al Mohasen Mihdhar in al-Hajar area of Markha district with various types of weapons with air force cover revealed the real face of the invasion and occupation forces and their tools.

Al-Tombala pointed out that this crime is no less horrifying than the terrorist crimes committed by al-Qaeda, Daesh and other terrorist organizations.

The governor called on the United Nations and its special envoy to Yemen to form an independent commission of inquiry into the circumstances of the crime of the UAE-backed militias in al-Hajar and to bring the perpetrators to the International Court of Justice.


BA
Saba
