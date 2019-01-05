20 aggression airstrikes on Saada, Saudi-led mercenaries continues break cease-fire in Hodeidah

SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplane waged on Saturday twenty airstrike on Saada province, while mercenaries continued to violate the cease-fire agreement in Hodeidah province and targeting citizens and their property in the past 24 hours, a security official told Saba.



The aggression mercenaries combed with artillery shells and medium machine guns towards south of al-Tuhaita, and fired the citizens' farms, the official added.

In Hodeidah province, the mercenaries launched twenty nine mortar shells and combed with heavy and medium machine guns east of Hais amid the aggression airline's flights in the skies of al-Tuhaita, Zabid and Hais. In Killo-16 area, the mercenaries targeted al-Sharaf village with artillery and various machine guns, while targeted Mahal al-Shaikh village, caused the fires in the citizens' houses.

In Northeast al-Durihmi city, the aggression mercenaries fired with machine guns and combed with rifles the citizens' farms and towards al-Shajn, al-Koai and another areas in al-Durihmi district amid continued flight of reconnaissance in the sky.

In Killo-16 area, the aggression forces continued firing the army sites with various weapons, the Saudi military bulldozer constructed fortifications north east al-Sharaf.

In al-Hali district, the aggression forces fired with artillery Sanaa street, and with medium and light machine guns around City Max and another areas in al-Khamsen street, while targeted with medium machines Killo-16 area and Yemen mobile round.



Meanwhile, the aggression mercenaries targeted with medium weapons Hodeidah airport. in Saada province, ten airstrikes waged on separate areas in Kitaf district, ten others on the citizens' cars in the public street and the citizens' farms in al-Eshah area, Bahra, al-Qahr areas in Baqim district.

A heavy Saudi artillery and missile shelling targeted the citizens' farms and houses in Baqim district.

EM

[05/يناير/2019]Saba