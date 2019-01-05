Video footage shows new military batch graduates performing military parade, maneuver [05/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan.5 (Saba) – The military media of army on Friday released a video footage showing a military parade and maneuver of a new military batch in the fourth military zone holding the name of Martyr “Mohammed Hadi al-Rizami”.



The video showed the graduates carrying out a military parade and live military training reflecting the high level they have reached and their high combat skills to face the enemy.







AA

Saba