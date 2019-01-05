ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 05 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:35:30ص
منظمة العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات
أطلقت منظمة العفو الدولية، حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات تحت شعار "أوقفوا تدفق الأسلحة التي تفتك باليمنيين".
النظام السوداني يواصل قمع المتظاهرين وقواته تفرق المحتجين في أم درمان بالغازات
واصل النظام السوداني قمعه للمتظاهرين المنددين بالغلاء الفاحش، واطلقت قواته الغاز المسيل للدموع لتفريق متظاهرين احتشدوا عقب صلاة الجمعة في شوارع مدينة أم درمان للمطالبه بإسقاط الحكومة.
الذهب يقلص مكاسبه مع تعافي الدولار والأسهم
بدد الذهب معظم المكاسب التي حققها في التعاملات المبكرة بعدما لامس في وقت سابق اليوم الجمعة أعلى مستوى في ستة أشهر ونصف الشهر، مع ارتفاع الأسهم الآسيوية والدولار.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
مجلس الأمن يعقد جلسة مغلقة بشأن الانتخابات في الكونغو الديموقراطية
ماكرون يبلغ ماي أن اتفاق بريكست هو أفضل اتفاق ممكن
العاصفة "بابوك" تتسبب بفيضانات وانقطاع التيار في تايلاند
رئيسة تايوان تتعهد بالدفاع عن الديمقراطية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Video footage shows new military batch graduates performing military parade, maneuver
[05/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan.5 (Saba) – The military media of army on Friday released a video footage showing a military parade and maneuver of a new military batch in the fourth military zone holding the name of Martyr “Mohammed Hadi al-Rizami”.

The video showed the graduates carrying out a military parade and live military training reflecting the high level they have reached and their high combat skills to face the enemy.



AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
منظمة العفو الدولية تطلق حملة عالمية لوقف تدفق السلاح إلى السعودية والإمارات
[05/يناير/2019]
20 غارة لطيران العدوان على صعدة والمرتزقة يواصلون خرق الهدنة في الحديدة
[05/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنين ومقتل قيادي في النخبة الشبوانية إثر اشتباكات وقصف مروحيات الأباتشي
[04/يناير/2019]
استشهاد سبعة مواطنين بقصف طيران الأباتشي الإماراتي بمحافظة شبوة
[04/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح
[03/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by