Mass rallies in Hodeidah to demand speedy implementation for Sweden deal [05/يناير/2019] HODEIDAH, Jan. 5 (SABA) – The people of Hodeidah province on Friday organized a mass march through the streets to demand the United Nations and the Special Envoy to expedite the implementation of the Sweden Agreement.



An official said that the mass demanded to UN envoy to Yemen to speedy implement the Swedish agreement and rose up slogans condemning the daily basis crimes committed by the mercenaries and demanded to immediate expel for invaders and occupiers and to leave immediately their city.





