Saudi-led mercenaries shell several areas in Hodeidah [05/يناير/2019] HODEIDAH, Jan. 5 (Saba) – The mercenaries of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition militiamen shelled on Friday several areas in Hodeidah province, a security official said.



The artillery's militiamen fired 30 shells and their machine guns at Mahl al-Shaikh, Bani Maghari villages in Kilo 16, Kilo 7 areas, Yemen mobile round, al-Khukha, Hais districts lines, citizens and their farms in Tuhayta and Duraihmy districts , the official added.





Saba