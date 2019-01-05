President sends condolence message over death of Ambassador al-Habari [05/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) - President Mahdi al-Mashat on Friday sent a cable of condolences on the death of Ambassador Mohsen al-Habari after a life full of national and diplomatic action.



In his telegram sent to Sheikh Reham Mohsen Al-Habari, Sheikh Mohammed Abdul Hamid Al-Habari, Sheikh Sam Abdul Hamid Al-Habari, Al-Habari and the Arhab tribe, he praised the role of the deceased who held many diplomatic posts in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



He pointed out that the deceased was an honorable example of the man of the tribe and the state where he spent his life in the service of the homeland and the strengthening of the diplomatic relations of our country regionally and internationally ..



The President expressed sincere condolences to the deceased's children and the entire Al-Habari family and prayed to God Almighty to grant him mercy and great forgiveness and to inspire his family and his family patience and solace.



"We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return".





AA

Saba