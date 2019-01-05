ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 05 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:30:06ص
مقتل وجرح العشرات من الغزاة والمرتزقة في عمليات عسكرية للجيش واللجان الشعبية
قتل وجرح العشرات من الغزاة والمرتزقة في عمليات عسكرية للجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية في عدد من الجبهات دفاعاً عن الوطن وسيادته واستقلاله.
النظام السوداني يواصل قمع المتظاهرين وقواته تفرق المحتجين في أم درمان بالغازات
واصل النظام السوداني قمعه للمتظاهرين المنددين بالغلاء الفاحش، واطلقت قواته الغاز المسيل للدموع لتفريق متظاهرين احتشدوا عقب صلاة الجمعة في شوارع مدينة أم درمان للمطالبه بإسقاط الحكومة.
الذهب يقلص مكاسبه مع تعافي الدولار والأسهم
بدد الذهب معظم المكاسب التي حققها في التعاملات المبكرة بعدما لامس في وقت سابق اليوم الجمعة أعلى مستوى في ستة أشهر ونصف الشهر، مع ارتفاع الأسهم الآسيوية والدولار.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
20 غارة لطيران العدوان على صعدة والمرتزقة يواصلون خرق الهدنة في الحديدة
الرئيس المشاط يعزي في وفاة السفير محسن محمد الحباري
متحدث القوات المسلحة: خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته بالحديدة تتجاوز 214 خرقا خلال 24 ساعة
مسيرة جماهيرية بالحديدة تندد بتنصل العدوان ومرتزقته عن تنفيذ اتفاق السويد
  Local
President sends condolence message over death of Ambassador al-Habari
[05/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 5 (Saba) - President Mahdi al-Mashat on Friday sent a cable of condolences on the death of Ambassador Mohsen al-Habari after a life full of national and diplomatic action.

In his telegram sent to Sheikh Reham Mohsen Al-Habari, Sheikh Mohammed Abdul Hamid Al-Habari, Sheikh Sam Abdul Hamid Al-Habari, Al-Habari and the Arhab tribe, he praised the role of the deceased who held many diplomatic posts in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He pointed out that the deceased was an honorable example of the man of the tribe and the state where he spent his life in the service of the homeland and the strengthening of the diplomatic relations of our country regionally and internationally ..

The President expressed sincere condolences to the deceased's children and the entire Al-Habari family and prayed to God Almighty to grant him mercy and great forgiveness and to inspire his family and his family patience and solace.

"We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return".


AA
Saba
