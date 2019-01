Army foils infiltration of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [04/يناير/2019]

TAIZ, Jan. 4 (Saba) – The army supported by popular forces on Friday foiled an infiltration of the aggression mercenaries in al-Qahifah in Himer front in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.

Dozens of the mercenaries were killed and injured in al-Qahifah, added the official.

Meanwhile, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and injured in ambushes of the engineering unit in al-Dhabab front.

EM



