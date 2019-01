Army destroys two mercenaries' military vehicles in Jawf [04/يناير/2019]



JAWF, Jan. 4 (Saba) – The engineering unit of the army supported by popular forces on Friday destroyed two Saudi-led mercenaries' military vehicles in al-Moton and Khab Wa Ash Sha'af in Jawf province, a military official told Saba.

The army destroyed a military vehicle carrying the mercenaries with explosive device near al-Moton complex, killing and injuring all its crew members, the official added.

