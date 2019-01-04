ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 04 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 06:59:43م
مصرع وإصابة المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة بأكثر من ألف و 600 عملية قنص في ديسمبر
نفذت وحدة القناصة بالجيش واللجان الشعبية أكثر من ألف و600 عملية قنص استهدفت المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة في مختلف الجبهات خلال شهر ديسمبر الماضي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
الأرصاد يحذر من التدني الحاد في درجات الحرارة الصغرى
وزارة الخارجية تنعي السفير محسن محمد الحباري
نائب قائد القوات البحرية الإيرانية يعلن عن إرسال سفن حربية إلى المحيط الأطلسي
مصرع وإصابة عدد من مرتزقة العدوان بجبهة قانية في البيضاء
  International
beztabu.net
Boxer kills one of Poroshenko guards
[04/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 4 (Saba) - A video of the death of Vasily Khmelyuk, a guard of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, was posted on social networking sites.

The video shows the security man falling on the ground, after receiving a single blow from his opponent was the judge.

The assailant appears trying to help the victim regain consciousness, but to no avail to escape from the scene.


Local media say the fatal blow came from a professional boxer named Piotr Ochteriani, who has won most of his matches, with a knockout.

In the black-and-white video, a conversation begins between two men, suddenly a fight breaks out between them and the boxer wins the knockout.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد سبعة مواطنين بقصف طيران الأباتشي الإماراتي بمحافظة شبوة
[04/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر منزل مواطن في رازح بصعدة
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
