beztabu.net Boxer kills one of Poroshenko guards [04/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 4 (Saba) - A video of the death of Vasily Khmelyuk, a guard of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, was posted on social networking sites.



The video shows the security man falling on the ground, after receiving a single blow from his opponent was the judge.



The assailant appears trying to help the victim regain consciousness, but to no avail to escape from the scene.





Local media say the fatal blow came from a professional boxer named Piotr Ochteriani, who has won most of his matches, with a knockout.



In the black-and-white video, a conversation begins between two men, suddenly a fight breaks out between them and the boxer wins the knockout.





AA

Saba