آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 04 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 06:59:43م
مصرع وإصابة المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة بأكثر من ألف و 600 عملية قنص في ديسمبر
نفذت وحدة القناصة بالجيش واللجان الشعبية أكثر من ألف و600 عملية قنص استهدفت المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة في مختلف الجبهات خلال شهر ديسمبر الماضي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
  International
Taliban pursue Afghan Messi
[04/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 4 (Saba) - The family of the Afghan child Murtada Ahmadi, the world-famous "Missi Afghanistan" was forced to leave the village, following threats received by the Taliban, which opened the reputation of Morteza eyes on him.

The family of "Messi Afghanistan" revealed that the popularity of Morteza Seif was double-edged for him, as he achieved his dream of meeting one of the most famous football players in history, but he became the focus of the eyes of many people led by radical groups and forced the family to move away from her home in Ghazni and To the capital Kabul, because of fear of the Taliban pursuing them.

"We are receiving threats from the Taliban under the pretext of the spread of news that we received money from the player Messi," said Mourtada's mother. "The family was forced to cover her son's face repeatedly to prevent him from being identified during the family flight and her departure from Ghazni after the Taliban attack on the villages there.

She pointed out that Murtada can not go out to play alone or even go to school, for fear of being hated by the Taliban, and that "everyone thinks he is rich after meeting Messi."

Mortadha, the slender, pale-faced boy, had a reputation he had not dreamed of in 2016 when the media circulated a picture of him wearing a plastic bag similar to that of Argentina's blue and white jersey, with the name Barcelona's famous Messi and No. 10.

Mourtada drew the attention of Lionel Messi, who helped them to achieve his dream and met him on the sidelines of a friendly match for the Catalan club in Doha in December 2016, and entered the field with him hand in hand.

Messi, the ambassador of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), also sent a shirt to the Afghan child with his signature, increasing his fame and opening the eyes of the Taliban.

Source: Anatolia Agency<


AA
SABA
