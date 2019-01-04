ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 04 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 06:59:43م
مصرع وإصابة المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة بأكثر من ألف و 600 عملية قنص في ديسمبر
نفذت وحدة القناصة بالجيش واللجان الشعبية أكثر من ألف و600 عملية قنص استهدفت المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة في مختلف الجبهات خلال شهر ديسمبر الماضي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.

الأرصاد يحذر من التدني الحاد في درجات الحرارة الصغرى
وزارة الخارجية تنعي السفير محسن محمد الحباري
نائب قائد القوات البحرية الإيرانية يعلن عن إرسال سفن حربية إلى المحيط الأطلسي
مصرع وإصابة عدد من مرتزقة العدوان بجبهة قانية في البيضاء
  Economy
Surgical procedure to remove cancerous tumor from girl body in Jahana crowned with success
[04/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 4 (Saba) - A cancerous tumor was removed from the body of a girl at Hospital located in Jahan district of Sanaa province.

The operation was carried out after exploring the abdominal cavity from the bottom in the thoracic area where the tumor was stretched and pressed on the bladder.

The operation conducted by a medical team, considered as the first of its kind in the hospital and has been successful.

The implementation of major operations of this kind is advanced step to improve the medical services provided to citizens.
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد سبعة مواطنين بقصف طيران الأباتشي الإماراتي بمحافظة شبوة
[04/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر منزل مواطن في رازح بصعدة
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
