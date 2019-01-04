Surgical procedure to remove cancerous tumor from girl body in Jahana crowned with success [04/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 4 (Saba) - A cancerous tumor was removed from the body of a girl at Hospital located in Jahan district of Sanaa province.



The operation was carried out after exploring the abdominal cavity from the bottom in the thoracic area where the tumor was stretched and pressed on the bladder.



The operation conducted by a medical team, considered as the first of its kind in the hospital and has been successful.



The implementation of major operations of this kind is advanced step to improve the medical services provided to citizens.

Saba