Three people killed, dozens wounded in explosion at gas station in Kabul [04/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 4 (Saba) - Three people were killed on Friday in an explosion that caused a huge fire at a fuel station in the capital Kabul.



A spokesman for the Afghan Health Ministry Wahidullah Mayar said at least 44 other people were injured in the incident, including six in critical condition.



The fire, which lasted about four hours, partially destroyed the fuel station and a neighboring apartment building.



A spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry said the blast occurred when workers were unloading fuel from a truck in the station's tanks.



AA

Saba