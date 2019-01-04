Syrian authorities announce discovery of US weapons, north Homs countryside [04/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 4 (Saba) - The Syrian authorities announced on Friday that the army found quantities of US-made weapons and ammunition in the vicinity of the village of Taldehp in the northern Homs countryside.





The official Syrian news agency SANA said that during the completion of the combing of the areas, which the army secured in the northern Homs countryside, seized quantities of various ammunition, Tao US-made missiles belonging to the remnants of terrorist organizations which were hidden in the agricultural land of the village of Talhab in the area of ​​Hula .





The agency added that the army is continuing the combing of villages and towns in the northern Homs and Hama South after being cleared of terrorism to remove the remnants of terrorists and secure them in full.



It added that the army found on the second of last month in the village of "Kfarhala" RPGs and shells, a number of machine guns some military equipment, in addition to various munitions.





AA

SABA