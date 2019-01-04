ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 04 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 05:21:44م
مصرع وإصابة المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة بأكثر من ألف و 600 عملية قنص في ديسمبر
نفذت وحدة القناصة بالجيش واللجان الشعبية أكثر من ألف و600 عملية قنص استهدفت المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة في مختلف الجبهات خلال شهر ديسمبر الماضي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
تراجع معدل التضخم في منطقة اليورو في ديسمبر الماضي
كسر زحف للمرتزقة بنجران ومصرع وجرح عدد منهم
لقاء بالمحويت يناقش ترتيبات إحياء ذكری الشهيد
وقفات عقب صلاة الجمعة بأمانة العاصمة تندد بجرائم العدوان
Syrian authorities announce discovery of US weapons, north Homs countryside
[04/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 4 (Saba) - The Syrian authorities announced on Friday that the army found quantities of US-made weapons and ammunition in the vicinity of the village of Taldehp in the northern Homs countryside.


The official Syrian news agency SANA said that during the completion of the combing of the areas, which the army secured in the northern Homs countryside, seized quantities of various ammunition, Tao US-made missiles belonging to the remnants of terrorist organizations which were hidden in the agricultural land of the village of Talhab in the area of ​​Hula .


The agency added that the army is continuing the combing of villages and towns in the northern Homs and Hama South after being cleared of terrorism to remove the remnants of terrorists and secure them in full.

It added that the army found on the second of last month in the village of "Kfarhala" RPGs and shells, a number of machine guns some military equipment, in addition to various munitions.


العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد سبعة مواطنين بقصف طيران الأباتشي الإماراتي بمحافظة شبوة
[04/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر منزل مواطن في رازح بصعدة
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
