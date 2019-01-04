Army imposes full control over several hilltops in Najran [04/يناير/2019] NAJRAN, Jan. 4 (Saba) - The fighters of army, supported by popular forces, on Friday imposed full control on several hilltops which are military sites for the saudi-led aggression coalition's mercenaries in Najran province, a military official told Saba.



The army killed dozens of the US-backed militiamen and injured other and inflicted on them heavy losses during an attack lauched against their sites in Rashaha Gharbia.





