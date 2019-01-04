7 civilans killed in UAE-Apache bombarding on Shabwa, heroes tribes attack enemy [04/يناير/2019] SHABWA, Jan. 4 (Saba) - Seven citizens on Friday were killed in shelling of Apache helicopters belonging to the occupation UAE state on the houses of citizens in Sada area of Markha district in Shabwa province, a security official told Saba.



The official added that clashes broke out between the tribes of Sada and the militiamen so-called "Shabwani Nukhba" backed by UAE in Shabwa province on the background of a crackdown targeting citizens houses to arrest them.



The official denounced the crime calling on all free men in the world to be in solidarity with those tribes in the occupied regions.<





AA

Saba