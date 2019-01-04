ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 04 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 05:21:44م
مصرع وإصابة المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة بأكثر من ألف و 600 عملية قنص في ديسمبر
نفذت وحدة القناصة بالجيش واللجان الشعبية أكثر من ألف و600 عملية قنص استهدفت المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة في مختلف الجبهات خلال شهر ديسمبر الماضي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
تراجع معدل التضخم في منطقة اليورو في ديسمبر الماضي
كسر زحف للمرتزقة بنجران ومصرع وجرح عدد منهم
لقاء بالمحويت يناقش ترتيبات إحياء ذكری الشهيد
وقفات عقب صلاة الجمعة بأمانة العاصمة تندد بجرائم العدوان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
7 civilans killed in UAE-Apache bombarding on Shabwa, heroes tribes attack enemy
[04/يناير/2019] SHABWA, Jan. 4 (Saba) - Seven citizens on Friday were killed in shelling of Apache helicopters belonging to the occupation UAE state on the houses of citizens in Sada area of Markha district in Shabwa province, a security official told Saba.

The official added that clashes broke out between the tribes of Sada and the militiamen so-called "Shabwani Nukhba" backed by UAE in Shabwa province on the background of a crackdown targeting citizens houses to arrest them.

The official denounced the crime calling on all free men in the world to be in solidarity with those tribes in the occupied regions.<


العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد سبعة مواطنين بقصف طيران الأباتشي الإماراتي بمحافظة شبوة
[04/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر منزل مواطن في رازح بصعدة
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
