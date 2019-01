Air force launches Kasif-1 drones attack against enemy camp in Marib [04/يناير/2019] MARIB, Jan. 4 (SABA) - The army's air force on Friday launched an attack with a Kasif-1 drone against gatherings of the invaders and mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Marib province, a military official told Saba.



The attack which targeted the so-called Nasr camp of the mercenaries in Marib and caused huge losses among them.





AA

Saba