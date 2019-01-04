Army inflicts on coalition-led troops heavy losses over 24 last hours [04/يناير/2019] PROVINCES, Jan. 4 (Saba) - The army saudi and their mercenaries were inflicted over the last 24 hours heavy losses, a military official told Saba.



The military added that that the army, supported by popular forces, foiled an infiltration of the mercenaries toward Hamad square in Najran inflicting among them heavy losses and destroyed a military vehicle carrying several mercenaries killing all their crews' members.



The arrmy's fighters foiled another infiltration toward Twailiq in Najran causing dozens of dead and wounded among the enemy''s ranks.

The force of rocketry and artillery shelled sites of mercenaries, east of Dud mount causing heavy casualties among them.



The army killed and injured dozens of soldiers of the saudi army when the artillery force shelled their new camp, east of Khouba, and the artillery bombarded gathering of saudi soldiers in Swda site causing heavy casualties among them.



The army foiled an infiltration of the mercenaries off Aleeb crossing killing and injuring dozens.



The army foiled an other infiltration of the saudi army and their mercenaries, west of Majaz, causing heavy losses among them.





In Bayda, the army launched an offensive on sites of the mercenaries in the front of Natiaa killing and injuring dozens.



In Jawf, the army destroyed three military vehicles in Sabreen, Akabaa and Khalifian in Khaba Wa Shaaf district killing their crews' members and captured one of the mercenaries in Sabreen.



The army liberated new sites Khalifin inflicting the enemy huge losses and foiled their infiltration to recover those sites where they again inflicted heavy losses and fled.



In Hajjah, the units of engineering of the army destroyed two military vehicles carrying dozens of saudi-led mercenaries in Hairan killing its crew's members.



The artillery shelled other gatherings and fortifications of the mercenaries, east of Nar mount in Haradh killing and injuring dozens.





AA

Saba