آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 04 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 05:21:44م
مصرع وإصابة المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة بأكثر من ألف و 600 عملية قنص في ديسمبر
نفذت وحدة القناصة بالجيش واللجان الشعبية أكثر من ألف و600 عملية قنص استهدفت المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة في مختلف الجبهات خلال شهر ديسمبر الماضي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
تراجع معدل التضخم في منطقة اليورو في ديسمبر الماضي
كسر زحف للمرتزقة بنجران ومصرع وجرح عدد منهم
لقاء بالمحويت يناقش ترتيبات إحياء ذكری الشهيد
وقفات عقب صلاة الجمعة بأمانة العاصمة تندد بجرائم العدوان
  Reports
Army inflicts on coalition-led troops heavy losses over 24 last hours
[04/يناير/2019] PROVINCES, Jan. 4 (Saba) - The army saudi and their mercenaries were inflicted over the last 24 hours heavy losses, a military official told Saba.

The military added that that the army, supported by popular forces, foiled an infiltration of the mercenaries toward Hamad square in Najran inflicting among them heavy losses and destroyed a military vehicle carrying several mercenaries killing all their crews' members.

The arrmy's fighters foiled another infiltration toward Twailiq in Najran causing dozens of dead and wounded among the enemy''s ranks.
The force of rocketry and artillery shelled sites of mercenaries, east of Dud mount causing heavy casualties among them.

The army killed and injured dozens of soldiers of the saudi army when the artillery force shelled their new camp, east of Khouba, and the artillery bombarded gathering of saudi soldiers in Swda site causing heavy casualties among them.

The army foiled an infiltration of the mercenaries off Aleeb crossing killing and injuring dozens.

The army foiled an other infiltration of the saudi army and their mercenaries, west of Majaz, causing heavy losses among them.


In Bayda, the army launched an offensive on sites of the mercenaries in the front of Natiaa killing and injuring dozens.

In Jawf, the army destroyed three military vehicles in Sabreen, Akabaa and Khalifian in Khaba Wa Shaaf district killing their crews' members and captured one of the mercenaries in Sabreen.

The army liberated new sites Khalifin inflicting the enemy huge losses and foiled their infiltration to recover those sites where they again inflicted heavy losses and fled.

In Hajjah, the units of engineering of the army destroyed two military vehicles carrying dozens of saudi-led mercenaries in Hairan killing its crew's members.

The artillery shelled other gatherings and fortifications of the mercenaries, east of Nar mount in Haradh killing and injuring dozens.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد سبعة مواطنين بقصف طيران الأباتشي الإماراتي بمحافظة شبوة
[04/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر منزل مواطن في رازح بصعدة
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
