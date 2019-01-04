Security services arrest the gang that kidnapped family from Sanaa [04/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 4 (Saba) - The security services in the province of Ibb arrested the gang that kidnapped a family from Sanaa.



A security source told Saba that a family consisting of a father, a mother and four children had been earlier kidnapped by unknown gunmen.



The source pointed out that the security men in the province of Ibb were able after a follow-up and investigation of the arrest of the gang .. He said that the procedures are currently being completed with the members of the gang to see the motives.





AA

Saba