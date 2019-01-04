Army kills, injures hundreds of coalition's invaders, mercenaries in 1200 snipping operation [04/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 4 (Saba) - Units snipers of army launched over the last month of December 2018 more than 1200 operation in various fronts leading to killing and injured dozens of the troops of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition, a military official told Saba.



The official added that units launched more than 1688 operation which led to killing hundreds, including 67 saudi soldiers and officers and an Kuwaiti soldier.



The army destroyed an armored fighting vehicle, 19 military vehicles, two motorcycles, spy plane during operations launched over the same period.





AA



Saba