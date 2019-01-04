ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 04 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 03:46:04م
مصرع وإصابة المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة بأكثر من ألف و 600 عملية قنص في ديسمبر
نفذت وحدة القناصة بالجيش واللجان الشعبية أكثر من ألف و600 عملية قنص استهدفت المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة في مختلف الجبهات خلال شهر ديسمبر الماضي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
مقتل 3 أشخاص وإصابة عشرات في انفجار بمحطة وقود في كابول
انسحاب الروسية شارابوفا من ربع نهائي بطولة شنزين الصينية
استشهاد سبعة مواطنين بقصف طيران الأباتشي الإماراتي بمحافظة شبوة
الذهب يقلص مكاسبه مع تعافي الدولار والأسهم
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills, injures hundreds of coalition's invaders, mercenaries in 1200 snipping operation
[04/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 4 (Saba) - Units snipers of army launched over the last month of December 2018 more than 1200 operation in various fronts leading to killing and injured dozens of the troops of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition, a military official told Saba.

The official added that units launched more than 1688 operation which led to killing hundreds, including 67 saudi soldiers and officers and an Kuwaiti soldier.

The army destroyed an armored fighting vehicle, 19 military vehicles, two motorcycles, spy plane during operations launched over the same period.


AA

Saba
