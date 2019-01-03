ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:21:52م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الدفاع الأوضاع بالجبهات
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
قيادة محافظة المحويت تنعي الشيخ علي محمد عزان
السبت القادم..حملة إعلامية شعبية لرفع الحظر عن مطار صنعاء الدولي
الأجهزة الأمنية تلقي القبض على العصابة التي اختطفت أسرة من بيت النجار
مستشفى الأمل بالحديدة يخصص إيراد يوم من رسوم المعاينة لمركز علاج الأورام
Tribal meeting condemns Saudi-led coalition violations in Hodeidah
[04/يناير/2019] HODEIDAH, Jan. 4 (Saba) – Tribesmen of Qanawos district in Hodeidah province, on Thursday organized a meeting to mobilize to support the dignity fronts to face the attack of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition on country.

The participants condemned the continue cease-fire violations in western coast.


They also praised the achievements and victories achieved by the army forces on all fronts, calling to more supporting the war-fronts with funds and fighters to foiled all the schemes of the enemy targeting the Homeland.


