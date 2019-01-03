Tribal meeting condemns Saudi-led coalition violations in Hodeidah [04/يناير/2019] HODEIDAH, Jan. 4 (Saba) – Tribesmen of Qanawos district in Hodeidah province, on Thursday organized a meeting to mobilize to support the dignity fronts to face the attack of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition on country.



The participants condemned the continue cease-fire violations in western coast.





They also praised the achievements and victories achieved by the army forces on all fronts, calling to more supporting the war-fronts with funds and fighters to foiled all the schemes of the enemy targeting the Homeland.





AA

Saba