Coalition-led mercenaries shell areas in western coast [04/يناير/2019] HODEIDAH, Jan. 4 (Saba) – The artillery and machine guns belonging to the mercenaries of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition on late Thursday shelled various areas in western Yemen, a security official said.



According to the official, the bombardment targeted Tuhayta district and Mahal al-Sheik village.



Furthermore, the mercenaries fired 29 artillery shells on areas, east of Hays district.





AA

Saba