Army shells Saudi Soldiers' sites in Jizan [04/يناير/2019] JIZAN, Jan. 4 (Saba) – The army’s artillery and rocketry force on Thursday shelled Saudi army and their mercenaries in several areas of Jizan province, a military official said.



The artillery and rocketry force bombardment hit the Saudi soldiers in al-Soda site, a camp in east of al-Khuba area and sites in east of al-Dud mountain, the official said.





Saba