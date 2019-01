Army bombards gathering of saudi-led mercenaries in Hajjah [04/يناير/2019] HAJJAH, Jan. 3 (Saba) – The army on Thursday shelled gatherings of mercenaries belonging to the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in Hajjah province, a military official said.



The artillery shelled these gatherings in the east of Nar Mountain in Harad district.



Dozens of militants were killed and injured during this artillery attack, added the official.





AA



Saba