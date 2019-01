Army destroys saudi-led military vehicle in Hajjah [04/يناير/2019] HAJJAH, Jan. 3 (Saba) – The army on Thursday destroyed a military vehicle belonging to the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition’s militias in Hajjah province, a military official said.



The vehicle was destroyed using an explosive device in Hairan district where its crew’s members were killed and injured, added the official .





