Saudi-led air strike, artillery, rocketry forces hit border areas in Saada [04/يناير/2019] SAADA, Jan. 4 (Saba) – The combat jets of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition waged on Thursday an air strike and their force of artillery and rocketry hit border areas in Saada province, a security official said.



The air strike hit a shop in border Baqim district, the official said, adding that the Saudi rocketry and artillery forces shelled citizens’ homes and properties in the same district.





AA

Saba