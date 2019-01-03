Army foils mercenaries infiltration in Asir [04/يناير/2019] ASIR, Jan. 4 (Saba) – The army on Thursday repelled an infiltration of mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Asir province, a military official told Saba.



The infiltration, which took place in Majazh district led to killing dozens of the mercenaries while others were injured, the official said.



The infiltration lasted for hours, but without making any progress on the ground.



Earlier in the day, the army forces foiled an other infiltration toward Aleeb crossing, where the heroes of the army killed and wounded dozens of the mercenaries.





AA

Saba