آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:21:52م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الدفاع الأوضاع بالجبهات
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
قيادة محافظة المحويت تنعي الشيخ علي محمد عزان
السبت القادم..حملة إعلامية شعبية لرفع الحظر عن مطار صنعاء الدولي
الأجهزة الأمنية تلقي القبض على العصابة التي اختطفت أسرة من بيت النجار
مستشفى الأمل بالحديدة يخصص إيراد يوم من رسوم المعاينة لمركز علاج الأورام
Popular media campaign launched on Saturday to re-open Sanaa Int'l Airport
[04/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 4 (Saba) - The Committee on Breaking the Siege on Yemen called on the free world to interact with the popular media campaign to lift the general siege on Yemen in general and Sanaa International Airport in particular which should be launched next Saturday.

The Committee stressed in a statement obtained by Saba on the importance of interaction and participation in the campaign of humanitarian information through all social media sites.

The statement pointed out that the popular media campaign aims to convey a real image the grievance and suffering of the Yemeni people to world as a result of the embargo imposed on Sana'a International Airport and its continued closure of civilian flights.

The Committee said, "We seek through the popular campaign to save the lives of patients, delivery of medication and the return of the stranded to their homeland." Calling for active participation in the campaign of Twitter, which will start at 8 pm Saturday, January 5, 2019 via Hishtaq:

#EndYemenSiege


AA
Saba
