Popular media campaign launched on Saturday to re-open Sanaa Int'l Airport [04/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 4 (Saba) - The Committee on Breaking the Siege on Yemen called on the free world to interact with the popular media campaign to lift the general siege on Yemen in general and Sanaa International Airport in particular which should be launched next Saturday.



The Committee stressed in a statement obtained by Saba on the importance of interaction and participation in the campaign of humanitarian information through all social media sites.



The statement pointed out that the popular media campaign aims to convey a real image the grievance and suffering of the Yemeni people to world as a result of the embargo imposed on Sana'a International Airport and its continued closure of civilian flights.



The Committee said, "We seek through the popular campaign to save the lives of patients, delivery of medication and the return of the stranded to their homeland." Calling for active participation in the campaign of Twitter, which will start at 8 pm Saturday, January 5, 2019 via Hishtaq:



#EndYemenSiege





AA

Saba