US warns Iran against firing rockets into space and ballistic missile activities [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The US has warned Iran against further rocket launches into space and demanded that all ballistic missile-related activities cease.



"The United States will not stand by and watch the destructive policies of the Iranian regimes jeopardize international stability and security," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.



"We advise the regime to reconsider these provocative launches and stop all activities related to ballistic missiles to avoid further economic and diplomatic isolation," he said.





